COVID-19 update: Centre urged states to consider restrictions during Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter and Eid

As India's active caseload registered an increase for the 14th day in a row, the Union Health Ministry has asked state governments to consider imposing local restrictions to prohibit gathering on festival days like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, and Eid-ul-Fitr.

"In the view of upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter, and Eid-ul-Fitr, etc., it is strongly advised that states may consider imposing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and limit/do away with mass gatherings."

The order further said that any laxity in ensuring strict adherence to SoPs may result in losing the impetus and benefits that India has gained so far in managing the COVID-19.

India recorded 47,262 fresh coronavirus cases on March 23, the highest single-day rise so far this year, the Union health ministry said on March 24.

The ministry also said that a novel variant of the coronavirus had been detected in the country in addition to many other variants of concern (VOCs) also found abroad.

"Though VOCs and a new double mutant variant have been found in India, these have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish a direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some states," the health ministry said in a statement.

So far Delhi, Mumbai, and Gujarat have banned Holi celebrations citing rise in COVID-19 infections.

The Delhi government also banned all gatherings on Shab-e-Barat, an official order said on March 23. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has warned of penal action against those found flouting the government order barring congregations on the upcoming festive occasions.

Meanwhile, a circular, issued by BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, said that considering the surge in cases and in view to avoid any crowding in the city, 'Holi Dahan' or the burning of Holi fire on March 28 and 'Rangpanchmi' celebrations on March 29 will not be allowed.

Gujarat has also prohibited Holi celebrations due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. However, the state has allowed 'Holika Dahan' gathering with crowd restrictions.