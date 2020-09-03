COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians: PM Modi at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum

Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's third Annual Leadership Summit on September 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the current situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted "the aspirations and ambitions of 1.3 billion Indians".

The prime minister said the current situation demands a "fresh mindset" where the approach to development is "human-centric".

"When 2020 began, did anyone imagine how it would pan out? A global pandemic has impacted everyone. It's testing our resilience, public health system and economic system. The current situation demands fresh mindset where the approach to development is human-centric," PM Modi said.

"India, a country with 1.3 billion people and limited resources, has one of the lowest death rates per million in the world. The recovery rate is also steadily rising," PM Modi said, adding that India was first in creating a responsive system of lockdown, and was among the first to advocate use of mask as public health measure.

"We were also among the earliest to create awareness about social distancing. In record time, medical infra was scaled up in India. Starting from one testing lab in January, we now have around 1,600 labs across the country," PM Modi said.

"I am happy that our business community, made us the second-largest PPE kit manufacturer in world. In last few months, nation has battled COVID-19 as well as other natural crises. But it has only made the people's resolve stronger. Through this entire period, the govt of India was clear on one thing: the poor have to be protected," the prime minister said.

PM Modi also spoke about Atmanirbhar Bharat, stating that 1.3 billion people of India have embarked on a mission to make India self-reliant.

"Aatmanirbhar Bharat merges the local with the global. It ensures India's strengths act as a global force multiplier," PM Modi said, adding that India has shown that its goal is "global good".

"Despite our large local needs, we did not shy away from our global responsibility. The road ahead is full of opportunities," the prime minister said during his address.