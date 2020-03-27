COVID-19: NPPA asks manufacturers to provide details about stock availability of key HIV, malaria drugs

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Friday asked the makers of key drugs like FDC Lopinavir and Ritonavir, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and paracetamol to submit report about their stock availability with a view to deal with the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic.

Invoking powers given under the para 29 - maintenance of records and production thereof for inspection - of the Drug Prices Control Order 2013, the regulator asked the drug manufacturers of medicines namely FDC Lopinavir and Ritonavir (200mg+50 mg), Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg and 400 mg, Azithromycin 250 mg and 500 mg and Paracetamol 500 mg to submit the information by 6 pm in a prescribed proforma.

It asked the companies to provide details such as their names, installed capacity tablets per day, total stock in-hand in number of tablets, commitment for exports in number of tablets, domestic commitment in number of tablets, current stock of API in KG, If API/KSM is imported, how much quantity imported from March 15, 2020 and how much additional capacity can be increased if required, the regulator asked.

The government on Wednesday had banned export of anti-malarial drug hydroxycloroquine, with immediate effect to ensure sufficient availability of the medicine in the domestic market.