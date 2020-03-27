App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 10:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19: NPPA asks manufacturers to provide details about stock availability of key HIV, malaria drugs

The government on Wednesday had banned export of anti-malarial drug hydroxycloroquine, with immediate effect to ensure sufficient availability of the medicine in the domestic market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Friday asked the makers of key drugs like FDC Lopinavir and Ritonavir, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and paracetamol to submit report about their stock availability with a view to deal with the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic.

Invoking powers given under the para 29 - maintenance of records and production thereof for inspection - of the Drug Prices Control Order 2013, the regulator asked the drug manufacturers of medicines namely FDC Lopinavir and Ritonavir (200mg+50 mg), Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg and 400 mg, Azithromycin 250 mg and 500 mg and Paracetamol 500 mg to submit the information by 6 pm in a prescribed proforma.

It asked the companies to provide details such as their names, installed capacity tablets per day, total stock in-hand in number of tablets, commitment for exports in number of tablets, domestic commitment in number of tablets, current stock of API in KG, If API/KSM is imported, how much quantity imported from March 15, 2020 and how much additional capacity can be increased if required, the regulator asked.

Close
The government on Wednesday had banned export of anti-malarial drug hydroxycloroquine, with immediate effect to ensure sufficient availability of the medicine in the domestic market.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 10:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Health #India #NPPA

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.