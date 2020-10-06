COVID-19 impact | Uttarakhand offers workcation packages to lure tourists back to the hills

To boost tourism after months of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the Uttarakhand tourism department has come up with a list of locations for workcation, including homestays with strong internet connectivity
Life has not so much been fair or kind to you if you have had to work while you were vacationing. What if we say the tables are set to turn now? Thanks to Uttarakhand tourism's special workcation offer, you can now wake up to the view of snow-covered peaks for as long as you like.To boost tourism after months of lull due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the Uttarakhand tourism department has come up with a list of locations for workcation, including homestays with strong internet connectivity.
Missing hills? Work, relax and rejuvenate at some of the best locations in Uttarakhand. Local food, peaceful environment and a beautiful view will make your stay even more memorable.
These workcation packages are typically pocket-friendly and can reportedly be tailored as per customer demands.
Find a perfect balance between a busy and relaxing life. The energy of hills and the adventures around make Uttarakhand a top choice of workcation.
“Uttarakhand Tourism is offering this thoughtful concept of workation to visitors in numerous nature scenic hotels, resorts, and homestays in locations such as Jim Corbett, Lansdowne, Mussoorie, Kausani, Dehradun, Nainital, Almora, among others,” India Today quoted Dilip Jawalkar, Secretary Tourism, Uttarakhand, as saying.