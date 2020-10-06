COVID-19 impact | Uttarakhand offers workcation packages to lure tourists back to the hills

Life has not so much been fair or kind to you if you have had to work while you were vacationing. What if we say the tables are set to turn now? Thanks to Uttarakhand tourism's special workcation offer, you can now wake up to the view of snow-covered peaks for as long as you like.

To boost tourism after months of lull due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the Uttarakhand tourism department has come up with a list of locations for workcation, including homestays with strong internet connectivity.

These workcation packages are typically pocket-friendly and can reportedly be tailored as per customer demands.



Find a perfect balance between a busy and relaxing life. The energy of hills and the adventures around make Uttarakhand a top choice of #workcation. Have you booked your destination yet?

Pic: Footloose Dev#uttarakhandtourism #simplyheaven pic.twitter.com/0p6K2BtYQI

— Uttarakhand Tourism (@UTDBofficial) September 30, 2020

To attract more employees to go on a workcation in Uttarakhand, the state tourism department is also planning to roll out a ‘Tourist Incentive Coupon’ plan, whereby a discount of up to Rs 3,000 will be offered to those looking to stay for a minimum of three days at a hotel or homestay.

“Uttarakhand Tourism is offering this thoughtful concept of workation to visitors in numerous nature scenic hotels, resorts, and homestays in locations such as Jim Corbett, Lansdowne, Mussoorie, Kausani, Dehradun, Nainital, Almora, among others,” India Today quoted Dilip Jawalkar, Secretary Tourism, Uttarakhand, as saying.

Notably, the Uttarakhand government had recently lifted all its COVID-19 related restrictions for inter-state travel.