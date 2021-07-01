COVID-19 | Here’s a list of states that have extended restrictions but introduced relaxations from July 1
July 01, 2021 / 08:12 PM IST
The spread of the delta plus variant in some states and fears of a possible third wave outbreak even before the country can recuperate from the ravages of the second one have pushed many states to tread with caution and extend the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown/ restrictions, albeit with some relaxations.
Listed below are states that extended COVID-19 restrictions beyond July 1:
West Bengal has extended coronavirus lockdown-like restrictions till July 15, but allowed malls, restaurants, gyms, and salons to reopen with a cap on the capacity.
The Punjab government has also eased COVID-19 restrictions to allow bars, pubs, and taverns to reopen with 50 percent capacity.
The lockdown in Kerala was extended by another week as the state has been reporting more than 10,000 cases daily over the past few days. However, Kochi Metro rail services were resumed from July 1. More workforce has been allowed in offices and the government has let places of worship reopen.
COVID-19 restrictions in Odisha were extended for another 15 days till July 16. Although night curfew will continue across the state, the weekend shutdown will remain only in 10 districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is over five percent.
In Andhra Pradesh, the government reduced the curfew timings from July 1 in eight districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate was low.
Nagaland, on the other hand, began unlocking from July 1 after observing lockdown for a month-and-half. The curfew period or total restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles, earlier imposed from 4 pm to 5 am, has also been reduced. It will now be in force from 7 pm to 4 am, considering the agriculture season.