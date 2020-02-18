App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: Paracetamol prices rise 40%

The coronavirus outbreak, which has caused over 1,800 deaths in China, has forced some factories in the country to halt production.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Prices of paracetamol, a medicine commonly used to treat fever, have gone up 40 percent in India as the coronavirus outbreak hit production in China according to a report by The Times of India.

The price of azithromycin, an antibiotic, has risen by 70 percent, Pankaj R Patel, chairman of Zydus Cadila told the publication.

This hurts the supply chain distribution of products to other countries, such as India, which is the world’s largest generics supplier.

If supplies do not recover by the first week of March, then the Indian pharmaceutical industry could face some shortage in finishing drug formulations starting from April, Patel told the paper.

In the short-to-medium term, there might be a significant increase in the cost of active pharmaceutical ingredients — the basic substance used to make drugs, Patel added.

India relies on China for 80 percent of its active pharmaceutical ingredient requirement, the report added.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 04:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #paracetamol

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.