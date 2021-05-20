MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
May 20, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India records 2,76,110 COVID-19 cases; daily deaths below 4,000

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,69,89,265

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440, while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. A total 3,874 fatalities due to COVID-19 were registered in
a span of 24 hours. The active cases have further reduced to 31,29,878, comprising 12.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.74 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,23,55,440, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, the data stated.
  • May 20, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India records 2,76,110 COVID-19 cases; daily deaths below 4,000

    With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440, while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. A total 3,874 fatalities due to COVID-19 were registered in a span of 24 hours.

    The active cases have further reduced to 31,29,878, comprising 12.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.74  per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,23,55,440, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

  • May 20, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 vaccine will be available for all by December, says J P Nadda

    BJP president J P Nadda said the coronavirus vaccine will be available for all in the country by December. He also accused the Congress of spreading anarchy at the time of the pandemic. Nadda was reviewing the COVID-19 situation in Rajasthan in a virtual interaction with BJP state president Satish Poonia and party MPs from the state, a party statement said. Nadda said the prime minister had warned the chief ministers of the states in March itself and asked them to be prepared for the second wave of coronavirus.

    ”India developed two indigenous vaccines for the first time in just nine months, which have been administered to 18 crore Indians so far. of December, the vaccine will be available to all and its calendar has been set,” he said. Nadda said the Modi government at the Center has ensured the availability and supply of oxygen and medicines to all the states.

    He said that real face of the Congress has been exposes after revelation of its tool kit’’. Even at the time of the pandemic, the Congress is trying to spread anarchy in the country and is working to destroy the morale of the people by spreading confusion among them, he alleged.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 20, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US allows Pfizer vaccine in fridge for a month

    The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to a month in the United States, the country's health regulator announced on May 19, in a change expected to help distribution of the shot. The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) said it had made the decision "based on a review of recent data submitted by Pfizer," and will allow vials of the vaccine to be stored at refrigerator temperatures of 2-8 degrees Celsius (35-46 degrees Fahrenheit) for up to one month.

    The vials were previously only allowed to be kept at such temperatures for five days. "This change should make this vaccine more widely available to the American public by facilitating the ability of vaccine providers, such as community doctors' offices, to receive, store and administer the vaccine," said Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

    The European Medicines Agency on May 17 also approved the storage of the Pfizer vaccine in fridges for up to a month. The FDA had already relaxed conditions for the vaccine's storage in February, allowing it to be kept "at conventional temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers for a period of up to two weeks" rather than ultra-low freezer temperature of -80 to -60 degrees Celsius.

  • May 20, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia dies of COVID

    Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia has died due to COVID-19 at the age of 89. The chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar, Pahadia died on Wednesday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise.

    "Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning, Gehlot tweeted. He said Pahadia''s death is a personal loss for him. The state government has announced a one-day mourning on Thursday during which government offices will be closed and the national flag will fly at half-mast. A cabinet meeting will also be held at 12 noon on Thursday to pay condolences to Pahadia, whose funeral will be held with state honour the same day.

  • May 20, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | After Arvind Kejriwal's tweet on COVID strain, Singapore tells Facebook and Twitter to carry correction notice

    Singapore on May 20 ordered Facebook and Twitter to carry a correction notice to users of the social media platforms in the country over what it says is a false statement about a new virus variant originating in Singapore. The ministry of health said it was aware of the statement circulating online on media outlets and social media platforms, which implied that a new, previously unknown variant of COVID-19 originated in Singapore and risked spreading to India from the city-state.

    The move came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a Twitter post this week that a new form of the virus that was particularly harmful to children had come to Singapore, and urged for a ban on flights. Both the Singapore and Indian governments have criticised the opposition politician, saying his comments were not based on facts and were "irresponsible".

    The correction orders were issued under Singapore's fake news law, or the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act. Facebook confirmed receipt of the order and said it was legally compelled to issue the correction notice. A prompt on users' Facebook news feeds linked to a government website that said there was no new 'Singapore' variant of COVID-19. Neither is there evidence of any COVID-19 variant that is 'extremely dangerous for kids', the health ministry said.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 20, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 vaccines have spawned nine new billionaires, says Campaign group

    Profits from Covid-19 jabs have helped at least nine people become billionaires, a campaign group said Thursday, calling for an end to pharmaceutical corporations' "monopoly control" on vaccine technology. "Between them, the nine new billionaires have a combined net wealth of $19.3 billion (15.8 billion euros), enough to fully vaccinate all people in low-income countries 1.3 times," The People's Vaccine Alliance said in a statement.

    The alliance, a network of organisations and activists campaigning for an end to property rights and patents for inoculations, said its figures were based on the Forbes Rich List data. "These billionaires are the human face of the huge profits many pharmaceutical corporations are making from the monopoly they hold on these vaccines," said Anna Marriott from charity Oxfam, which is part of the alliance.

    In addition to the new mega-rich, eight existing billionaires have seen their combined wealth increase by $32.2 billion thanks to the vaccine rollout, the alliance said. Topping the list of new vaccine billionaires were the CEO of Moderna Stephane Bancel, and his BioNTech counterpart Ugur Sahin. Three other neobillionaires are co-founders of the Chinese vaccine company CanSino Biologics. The research comes ahead of the G20 Global Health Summit on Friday, which has been a lightning rod for growing calls to temporarily remove intellectual property protections on Covid-19 vaccines.

  • May 20, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US has provided over $500 million in COVID relief to India, says White House

    The US has so far provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 assistance to India, the White House said on Wednesday, adding it would soon make a determination on distribution of the 80 million vaccines to other countries. "To date, the United States has provided over USD 500 million in COVID relief to India, including contributions from the US federal and state governments, American companies and organizations and private citizens," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told members of the White House Foreign Press Group in a virtual press conference call.

    The Biden administration, she said, is now working to extend that assistance to other South Asian countries that have been impacted by COVID-19 pandemic. "We've sent seven air shipments, including health supplies, oxygen, oxygen supplies, and 95 masks, rapid diagnostic tests and medicine". "In terms of the 80 million doses (of COVID-19 vaccines), we know there's a great deal of interest in this understandably 60 million of AstraZeneca and 20 million of three other approved vaccines. Right now, it is working through an interagency process," Psaki said in response to a question.

  • May 20, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Optimus Pharma gets DCGI nod to conduct Phase-3 trial of COVID-19 antiviral drug Molnupiravir

    Optimus Pharma on May 19 said it has received the Drug Controller General of India's (DCGI) go-ahead for conducting Phase-III clinical trials for orally administered Molnupiravir capsules on mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. Optimus Pharma said it has internally developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulations for the product it had filed for clinical trials with the DCGI.

    As per the clinical trial protocol approved, as many as 2,500 subjects with mild to moderate COVID-19 will be randomised in the study in a 1:1 ratio to Molnupiravir with standard supportive care versus standalone standard supportive care. The treatment duration is a maximum of 5 days and the total study duration will be a maximum of 29 days from randomisation, the release said.

    Moneycontrol has learnt from sources that while Molnupiravir formulation is protected by patents, its API isn't. MSD (US Merck) last month has signed with voluntary licensing agreements with Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Labs and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. “Optimus is all geared to immediately begin clinical trials on Molnupiravir on COVID-19 patients in India. The clinical trial will let us know the efficacy of this molecule on COVID-19 patients,” said Dr D Srinivas Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of Optimus Pharma.

  • May 20, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi can inoculate 18-44 age group for only 2 more days: AAP leader

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said in a video address on May 19 that Delhi will have to halt COVID-19 vaccination for the 18-44 age group as the current stock of Covishield will last only two more days, and Covaxin’s stock is already over. As a result, the Delhi government will have to temporarily shut down nearly 350 centres that are administering Covishield after two days from May 19.

    Atishi claimed that there has been no intimation from the central government of any new supply for the 18-44 age group yet, neither has the Serum Institute of India (manufacturing Covishield) or Bharat Biotech (manufacturing Covaxin) updated the AAP government about the same. She said: “For the 18-44 age bracket, we have been reiterating a number of times in the past few days that Covaxin’s stock is almost over, and Covishield’s stock is left only for two days.

    We will have to temporarily shut down nearly 350 centres that are administering Covishield after 2 days from now, while centres administering Covaxin are already closed. We have received 8,17,690 doses for this segment, and out of which 7,04,280 have been utilised. This means that as of today morning, we are left with 1,13,410 doses. We have not been informed by the central government of any new supply for the 18-44 age group yet. No commitments have been received from neither Bharat Biotech nor Serum Institute of India.”

  • May 20, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Dr Reddy's confirms Emergency Use Authorisation for anti-COVID drug 2-DG, says price not yet fixed

    Dr's Reddy's has released key pieces of information regarding 2-deoxy-D-Glucose(2DG), a drug used in the treatment of COVID-19. The pharmaceutical company has confirmed that it has received Emergency Use Authorisation for the drug's therapeutic use in the treatment of COVID-19. According to the firm, 2DG can only be administered upon prescription to hospitalised patients who have moderate to severe symptoms of COVID-19, as an adjunct or add on measure along with existing measures.

    "Price is being determined with a view to make it as accessible and affordable to as many patients as possible and will be announced soon," Dr.Reddy's said in a statement. As for when it is expected to launch, commercial launch and supply of 2GD to major government and private hospitals is expected to take place in mid-June.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 20, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 42 patients of Mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in AIIMS Rishikesh so far, including 2 patients who died & one discharges after treatment. Out of 39 patients undergoing treatment, 26 have undergone surgery: Harish Thapliyal, PRO, AIIMS- Rishikesh

  • May 20, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai records 1350 new COVID-19 cases, 4565 recoveries and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours

    Active cases 29,643

    Total cases 6,92,239

    Death toll 14,409

    Total recovered cases 6,46,163 

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.