Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India reports over 4,500 fatalities, highest-ever in 24 hours

May 19, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

has remained below 3 lakh for the third consecutive day. However, the death toll has seen a huge jump with 4,529 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. This is the biggest jump in daily fatalities ever recorded in the country. The cumulative toll in the country now stands at 2,83,248, inching closer to the grim mark of 3 lakh. While the daily has seen a steady decline in the past week, the government said on Tuesday that children have been observed to be getting infected with Covid-19 and can be potential carriers of the disease. The government said that the covid-19 pandemic in India is shrinking as the country’s reproduction value (R) for covid-19 is below one now. R value shows the rate of infection spread. However, the government also cautioned that 98% of the population continues to be vulnerable.

: An increase by few a thousand new Covid-19 cases was seen in the country in the last 24 hours with 2,67,334 more people testing positive, said the Union health ministry on Wednesday. The number stood at 2,63,533 on Tuesday. With the addition of fresh infections, the cumulative caseload in the country has reached 2,54,96,330. India's daily spike