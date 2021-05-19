Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India reports over 4,500 fatalities, highest-ever in 24 hours

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Singapore rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's tweet on 'very dangerous' COVID-19 strain in the country
Singapore on May 18 dismissed media reports quoting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that a "very dangerous" strain of the novel coronavirus was prevalent in the city state, saying there is no truth whatsoever in such assertions. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal had said that the new strain of coronavirus could invade India in the form of a third wave.
"The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," the Delhi chief minister had said in a tweet in Hindi.
Responding to Kejriwal's tweet, Singapore's health ministry said: "There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions found within the reports." "There is no Singapore variant. The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India. Phylogenetic testing has shown this B.1.617.2 variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore," it said in a statement.