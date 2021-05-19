MARKET NEWS

May 19, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India reports over 4,500 fatalities, highest-ever in 24 hours

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India’s cumulative vaccination coverage surpasses the 18.44-crore mark (18,44,53,149). More than 66 lakh beneficiaries aged between 18 to 44 years have been vaccinated so far.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: An increase by few a thousand new Covid-19 cases was seen in the country in the last 24 hours with 2,67,334 more people testing positive, said the Union health ministry on Wednesday. The number stood at 2,63,533 on Tuesday. With the addition of fresh infections, the cumulative caseload in the country has reached 2,54,96,330. India's daily spike
has remained below 3 lakh for the third consecutive day. However, the death toll has seen a huge jump with 4,529 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. This is the biggest jump in daily fatalities ever recorded in the country. The cumulative toll in the country now stands at 2,83,248, inching closer to the grim mark of 3 lakh. While the daily has seen a steady decline in the past week, the government said on Tuesday that children have been observed to be getting infected with Covid-19 and can be potential carriers of the disease. The government said that the covid-19 pandemic in India is shrinking as the country’s reproduction value (R) for covid-19 is below one now. R value shows the rate of infection spread. However, the government also cautioned that 98% of the population continues to be vulnerable.
  May 19, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Singapore rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's tweet on 'very dangerous' COVID-19 strain in the country

    Singapore on May 18 dismissed media reports quoting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that a "very dangerous" strain of the novel coronavirus was prevalent in the city state, saying there is no truth whatsoever in such assertions. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal had said that the new strain of coronavirus could invade India in the form of a third wave.

    "The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," the Delhi chief minister had said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Responding to Kejriwal's tweet, Singapore's health ministry said: "There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions found within the reports." "There is no Singapore variant. The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India. Phylogenetic testing has shown this B.1.617.2 variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore," it said in a statement.

  May 19, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST

  May 19, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Two German tower blocks in quarantine after Indian variant found

    Residents of two tower blocks in western Germany have been put under quarantine after a woman was diagnosed with the infectious Indian variant of COVID-19, an official said on May 18. Several of the 179 residents have since been tested for the coronavirus, public health officer Marcus Kowalczyk said, adding that sequencing the samples to establish if they too had the Indian variant would take several days.

    Authorities around Europe are on high alert for the variant, which caused devastation in India before establishing a foothold in Britain. Infectious variants are a major threat to governments’ ability to contain the pandemic. "It started suddenly on Sunday," said Ute Nicole Gaertner, a resident of one of the buildings, in Velbert, near Dusseldorf.

    "Suddenly council officials were everywhere and then we were locked in," she added, as residents looked down from their balconies. "It’s terrible – I have four children, a very disabled child who needs therapy… It’s a bit difficult here at the moment." The earlier spread of a variant that originated in Britain forced authorities in Germany to delay plans to soften lockdown rules earlier in the year. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 4,209 to 3,603,055, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by 221 to 86,381.

  May 19, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Govt may include oxygen concentrators, delivery-related equipment in PLI scheme: Report

    The Centre is mulling permitting duty free import of components used in the manufacture of oxygen concentrators, and including conentrators and oxygen delivery-related equipment in the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for medical devices. Industry associations had asked for more sops to lower India's import dependency, The Economic Times reported.

    "Duty on components and raw materials or capital equipment to produce oxygen related medical equipment can also be reduced to zero," an official told the publication. The second wave of COVID-19 cases in the country has caused a sharp spike in the requirement for medical oxygen. The government had in April waived customs duty on import of medical oxygen and some oxygen-related equipment such as cylinders, concentrators, and storage tanks, effective for a period of three months.

  May 19, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 13.2 lakh people receive jab on May 18, over 18.5 crore shots administered in India so far

    More than 13.12 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on May 18, showed the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 18.58 crore. On the 123rd day of the vaccination drive (May 18), 11.19 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 1.92 lakh people were given their second dose. The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

  May 19, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Sudan bans travellers from India, imposes other COVID-19 restrictions

    Sudan will restrict all travellers who have visited India within the prior two weeks, the country's health emergency committee said in a statement. India's total COVID-19 caseload topped 25 million on Tuesday, and there are concerns about the spread of a new, highly infectious B.1.617 variant, first found there. Sudan's health emergency committee also warned that total COVID-19 cases in the African country could top the 100,000 mark by mid-June if restrictions were not imposed.

    The country's fragile health system has been strained by the coronavirus epidemic, with patients struggling to access hospital beds, oxygen and medications. Travellers coming from Egypt and Ethiopia would be re-tested, the committee said. The commission also ordered schools and universities to be closed for one month starting immediately, and restricted large social gatherings as well as mass prayers. It also set a mask mandate in markets, workplaces, and public transport. The committee reported a total of more than 34,707 cases as of May 16, however officials have said that real numbers are likely to be much higher given low rates of testing.

  May 19, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US Congressman praises PM Modi's efforts during COVID crisis

    A US Congressman on Tuesday praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and exuded confidence that Indians will overcome the challenge. Reiterating that the United States and India share a special partnership, Congressman Joe Wilson also said he is grateful to support efforts in Congress to supply India with the necessary equipment to combat the pandemic.

    "Our sympathy to the people of India as victims of the coronavirus pandemic. I appreciate the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this heartbreaking crisis," Wilson said."As a member of the House Caucus on India and Indian-Americans and a friend of India, my thoughts and sympathies are with the great people of India during this time, and I am confident that they will overcome this challenge," he said. In a statement, the Congressman said during this time of need for the people of India, it is critical to recognize those who are helping.

  May 19, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | American vaccines effective against COVID strain first found in India: US officials

    COVID-19 vaccines that are available in the United States are effective against the deadly variant that was first detected in India, top US health officials said. The B.1.617 virus variant, first identified in India last year, has been classified as a 'variant of concern' at the global level by the World Health Organisation.

    "The modest neutralization resistance to the 617 antibodies suggests that the current vaccines that we are all using that we've been speaking about would be at least partially and probably quite protective," Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the chief medical advisor to the President told reporters during a news conference here.

    Making a presentation of his data and latest research on this issue, Dr Fauci said that both the variants B617 and B1618, that have been identified in India, have been neutralized with only a 2.5 fold diminution in titer. "That's well within the cushion effect of the capability to protect against infection and certainly against serious disease".

  May 19, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Microsoft provides 125 oxygen concentrators to Noida Authority

    Tech giant Microsoft India on Tuesday provided 125 oxygen concentrators to Noida Authority to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic here, officials said. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said the support made by Microsoft as part of its corporate social responsibility will help in the fight against the pandemic. "Noida Authority has been seeking support from private players in the fight against COVID and Microsoft India has provided 125 oxygen concentrators of 5 litre capacity each," according to an official statement.

    These concentrators would be distributed to hospitals in Noida and in rural areas as required and in coordination with the district administration, it added. Amid the deadly second wave of coronavirus, people in Gautam Buddh Nagar had been recently grappling with shortage of medical resources like hospital beds, oxygen and medicines.

  May 19, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu to commence vaccination of people in 18-44 age group on May 20: Minister

    Tamil Nadu will commence vaccinating people in the 18-44 age group on May 20, Health Minister M Subramanian said. "Initially, the government will vaccinate those people aged between 18 years and 44 years from whom the coronavirus can spread much faster like auto-rickshaw drivers and factory workers," he said. "Chief Minister M K Stalin will formally inaugurate the programme day after tomorrow (May 20)," Subramanian told reporters after inaugurating the "oxygen on wheels" initiative launched by Inner Wheel Club of Adyar here.

    He said the government has allotted Rs 46 crore to procure vaccines and so far nine lakh doses have arrived in the state. To a query on whether the lockdown which came into force on May 10 would be extended in the state, he said it would be known only at a later date but the focus should be on breaking the chain of transmission of the virus.

  May 19, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Assam may see peak in COVID cases in next 2 weeks: SUTRA model

    States like Tamil Nadu, Assam and Punjab may see the peak of second wave of coronavirus cases in the next two weeks, the SUTRA model that charts the trajectory of COVID-19 suggests. However, the relief is that Delhi and states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh have well passed their peak, the model further suggests. It also says that the country reached its peak by May 4 and then the daily cases have seen downward trend. However, on May 7, the country recorded 4,14,188 cases, the single highest in any day.

    "Big states like Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Assam are yet to see their peak," said Prof. M Vidyasagar of IIT-Hyderabad, one of the three scientists working on the modelling. The models suggest Tamil Nadu may see a peak by May 29-31 while Puducherry may witness a peak on May 19-20. States in east and northeast India are yet to see their peak. Assam may see a peak by May 20-21, the model suggests. On Monday, the state detected 6,394 new cases, which is also the highest on a single day. Chief minister Himanta Biswas Sarma said the state also recorded 92 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, its highest single-day fatality.

    Models predicted a dip in infection in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and the cases in these states did record a decline but they have started increasing marginally. Meghalaya could see a peak on May 30-31, while Tripura could see a peak on May 26-27, the model suggests. In the north, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab are witnessing a surge in the cases. Himachal Pradesh may see a peak in the cases by May 24 and Punjab by May 22. Odisha was to peak by May 16-17.

  May 19, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | I appeal to civil society to lend helping hand in fight against COVID-19. If interested to volunteer for setting up/operating an existing govt set-up COVID Care Center in state, you may approach respective District Collector & apply for the same, Goa CM Pramod Sawant

