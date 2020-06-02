App
Jun 02, 2020 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally crosses 40,000

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 1,90,535.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the seventieth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Centre has extended the lockdown, now called 'Unlock 1', till June 30. The Home Ministry has put out a detailed list of activities that will be allowed to resume in a phased manner over the next month.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,90,535. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 5,394. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 62.6 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.7 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries.
