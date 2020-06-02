Coronavirus wrap June 2: MHA eases travel restrictions for foreign nationals; Delhi launches app on bed availability

India is far away from the peak of COVID-19 spread and its preventive measures have been "very effective", putting it in a much better position in comparison with other countries, the Centre said on June 2, even as the case count and death toll continued to soar.

Addressing a press conference on the COVID-19 situation, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said it is wrong to just look at the total number of cases and state that India has the seventh highest number of cases as the population of countries also should be taken into account.

"Our COVID-19 fatality rate of 2.82 percent and amongst the lowest in the world, compared to a global fatality rate of 6.13 percent. We have been able to achieve this due to timely identification of cases and proper clinical management," Agarwal said.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Even as the Centre eased restrictions under 'Unlock 1', the total number of confirmed positive cases in India breached the two lakh mark, as per Worldometer.

>> The government approved emergency use of remdesivir drug to treat COVID-19 patients, reports have indicated.

>> The Ministry of Home Affairs eased visa, travel restrictions for foreigners coming to India.

>> IndiGo airline operator InterGlobe Aviation posted a net loss at Rs 870.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, partly affected by a shutdown of operations due to the coronavirus-driven lockdown.

>> Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'Delhi Corona' app to give info about bed availability in hospitals.

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will definitely get its economic growth back. The prime minister was addressing the annual session of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

>> Tripura reported as many as 102 new COVID-19 cases as state's total rose to 423.



