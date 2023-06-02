Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derail, hit goods train; 50 dead, 350 injured

Rescue operation being conducted after four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed after a head-on collision with a goods train, in Balasore district, on evening of June 2 (PTI Photo)

At least 50 people died and 350 people were injured as a three way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks occurred at Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district.

A railway official said that several coaches of 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express travelling to Howrah, derailed at Bahanagabazar and fell on the up line.

"These derailed coaches collided with 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said.

A goods train was also involved in the accident as the coaches of the Coromandel Express hit its wagons after getting derailed, the official said. The accident occurred at around 7 pm, about 255 kms from Howrah, he said.

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo said 47 people have so far been admitted to the Balasore Medical College and Hospital.

Distressed over Odisha train accident, says TN Guv

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said he was "extremely distressed" over the Coromandel Express accident in Odisha, in which 179 people were injured and 50 feared killed.

"Extremely distressed by the accident of Chennai-bound Coromandel Express in Odisha. My heart goes (out) to the families who lost their dear ones. May the injured recover fast. All out rescue and relief operations are going on," a Raj Bhavan official tweet quoted him as saying.

BJP TN chief K Annamalai expressed anguish over the fatal accident and condoled the loss of lives.