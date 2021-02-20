Congress Party facing financial crunch, sends out SOS messages: Report

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at a party briefing. (Image: Reuters)

The Congress party seems to be under a financial strain, as reports suggest that the party is going through a serious fund crunch and has sent out SOS messages to its strongholds.

The party has witnessed a rather huge downfall in its popularity since 2014 when the BJP took over at the Centre. And now, it is learnt that finances are one of the key subjects being discussed in the All India Congress Committee meetings.

Generally, the meetings focus on organisational matters like the nomination of state presidents, but now discussions regarding the finances of the party are also being held. The participants are also being briefed about the fund situation and asked to take ownership of the party finances, The Times of India reported.

The upcoming state assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry have increased the pressure on the party.

A senior office-bearer said the current batch of polls is bound to test the party’s management strength which has necessitated the calls to state functionaries for help, according to the report.

Along with the elections, the party's official headquarters in Delhi is another matter of financial concern. The headquarters has been under construction for a while now.

Any party's ability to generate funding from private donors depends upon its performance and resilience. The Congress party is in government only in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Even though it's part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, other parties in the coalition, such as the Shiv Sena, and the NCP, definitely have a stronger hold.

The report also suggests that the party plans to ask its elected representatives across the country for contributions.