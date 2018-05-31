Congress may stake claim to form government in Meghalaya after winning bypoll

In the Ampati assembly bypoll held in Meghalaya on Thursday, the Congress emerged victorious. It is possible that the party may now stake claim to form the government in the northeastern state, especially after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) stand post-Karnataka elections, according to a report in The Times of India.

In Meghalaya’s 60-member assembly, Congress now has 21 members after the Ampati win, making it the single largest party in the house. The closest competitor is the National People’s Party (NPP), which has 20 members.

In Karnataka, after a split verdict, the governor of the state invited BJP to form the government first, since it had the most number of seats. Therefore, the Congress will also stake claim in Meghalaya, as it had once said earlier.

Congress candidate Miani D Shira won the elections, beating her rival from NPP, CG Momin, in the assembly bypoll. Election Commission officials said voting percentage in Ampati was 90.42 percent on Monday.

The seat went to polls when Shira’s father and Congress leader Mukul Sangma vacated the seat.

In the elections held in February, Congress had won 21 seats and NPP won 19 seats. Congress’ Mukul Sangma gave up his seat, and NPP’s candidate won the Williamnagar seat—elections for this seat were conducted when NCP candidate Jonathone Sangma was killed in a rebel attack.

Both parties reached the seat tally of 20, which they hoped to cross in Ampati. The Congress has now achieved that.