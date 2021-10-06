MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon on Oct-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Congress may hold CWC by month-end to discuss internal issues

The party sources said Sonia Gandhi has already indicated that the meeting of the CWC will be convened soon and internal issues will be debated.

PTI
October 06, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST

The Congress Working Committee is likely to meet by the end of the month amid demands by several leaders including those from the G-23 dissident group to hold internal deliberations on the "turmoil" within the party and multiple desertions taking place, sources said on Wednesday. Even though no date has been set, the sources said the CWC, the party's apex decision-making body, may meet this month to discuss the internal matters of the party.

The party sources said Sonia Gandhi has already indicated that the meeting of the CWC will be convened soon and internal issues will be debated.

Senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, who are part of a group of 23 leaders (G-23) seeking organisational revamp, have demanded that a meeting of the CWC be convened immediately to discuss internal party issues like the spate of defections from the party and the turmoil in many state units including Punjab.

Azad had also written to party chief Sonia Gandhi in this regard, demanding the convening of the CWC meeting. He has said that the party should welcome suggestions and not suppress them.

Sibal had also recently raised questions on the decision-making process in the party in the absence of a regular president and demanded a dialogue where all senior leaders would be heard.

Close

Related stories

While Azad and some other G-23 leaders are part of the CWC, Sibal is not.

The Congress is also to elect its new regular president and the election schedule is likely to be discussed at the meeting.
PTI
Tags: #Congress #Ghulam Nabi Azad #India #Kapil Sibal #Politics #Sonia Gandhi
first published: Oct 6, 2021 07:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.