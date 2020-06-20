Congress councillor from Ladakh praises China in leaked tape, booked for 'seditious' comments: Report

A Congress councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil has been booked for sedition after an audio clip of his conversation pended up on social media, says a report by Indian Express.

During the phone conversation, councillor Zakir Hussain allegedly made remarks pertaining to the June 15 India-China clash at Galwan Valley, while also allegedly abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hussain, as per the alleged conversation, also says that Chinese soldiers have 'torn apart' the Indian Army.

The report notes that a first information report (FIR) has been lodged against Hussain under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sources told IE that he has also been booked under section 124-A of the IPC which pertains to charges of sedition.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has already distanced itself from the issue, after having also issued a showcause notice to the councillor.

IGP Ladakh took to Twitter and said, "District Police Kargil lodges case FIR No.34/2020 against a sitting Councillor of LAHDC Kargil for viral audio clip containing incriminating contents, prejudicial to the regional/religious peace and tranquillity, spreading rumours & seditious in nature."



LAHDC Kargil reiterates unflinchimg loyalty of the people of Kargil, condemns the conversational clip of Councilor Zakir Hussain in stromgest possible terms. #NationFirstAlways #ProudToBeIndian #BoycottChina #IndianArmyOurPride pic.twitter.com/nU5H7qofOP

— LAHDC Kargil (@LAHDC_K) June 18, 2020

The LAHDC has condemned the telephonic conversation of the councillor, calling the contents of the same "highly objectionable".