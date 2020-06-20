App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress councillor from Ladakh praises China in leaked tape, booked for 'seditious' comments: Report

Meanwhile, the Congress party has already distanced itself from the issue, after having also issued a showcause notice to the councillor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A Congress councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil has been booked for sedition after an audio clip of his conversation pended up on social media, says a report by Indian Express.

During the phone conversation, councillor Zakir Hussain allegedly made remarks pertaining to the June 15 India-China clash at Galwan Valley, while also allegedly abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hussain, as per the alleged conversation, also says that Chinese soldiers have 'torn apart' the Indian Army.

Close

The report notes that a first information report (FIR) has been lodged against Hussain under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sources told IE that he has also been booked under section 124-A of the IPC which pertains to charges of sedition.

related news

Meanwhile, the Congress party has already distanced itself from the issue, after having also issued a showcause notice to the councillor.

IGP Ladakh took to Twitter and said, "District Police Kargil lodges case FIR No.34/2020 against a sitting Councillor of LAHDC Kargil for viral audio clip containing incriminating contents, prejudicial to the regional/religious peace and tranquillity, spreading rumours & seditious in nature."

The LAHDC has condemned the telephonic conversation of the councillor, calling the contents of the same "highly objectionable".



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 05:16 pm

tags #China #India #India China border news #Ladakh #Politics

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Food that’s a business and a comfort

Coronavirus pandemic | Food that’s a business and a comfort

US finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: US official

US finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: US official

Canadian provinces and their plans to reopen schools amid COVID-19

Canadian provinces and their plans to reopen schools amid COVID-19

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.