Coming soon: A short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’, inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s childhood

A short film said to be inspired by the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to release on July 29. The film, titled ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’, has been directed by Marathi filmaker Magnesh Hadawale and produced by Mahaveer Jain and Bhushan Kumar.

The 32-minute film is about a boy, called Narendra or Naru, in post-independence Vadnagar. It narrates the story of the boy who gets impressed by the words of Swami Vivekananda that “Wahi jeete hain jo doosron ke liye jeete hain(those live who wish to serve others)." The boy, the film suggested, was destined to serve the nation.

The movie was screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 24, where President Ram Nath Kovind watched it along with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mahesh Sharma, MJ Akbar, Rajyavardhan Rathore, reported The Hindu.

As per a source, the film “captures some aspects of the Prime Minister's childhood indirectly. It does send across a powerful, emotional message within that short span of time”.

The film also showcases references to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev as those who lived for others, said the source.

The movie will be screened at the Balayogi auditorium in Parliament on July 25, before its world premiere on Star Network and Hotstar at the end of this week.