App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coming soon: A short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’, inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s childhood

The 32-minute film is about a boy, called Narendra or Naru, in post-independence Vadnagar

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image Source: YouTube)
(Image Source: YouTube)

A short film said to be inspired by the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to release on July 29. The film, titled ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’, has been directed by Marathi filmaker Magnesh Hadawale and produced by Mahaveer Jain and Bhushan Kumar.

The 32-minute film is about a boy, called Narendra or Naru, in post-independence Vadnagar. It narrates the story of the boy who gets impressed by the words of Swami Vivekananda that “Wahi jeete hain jo doosron ke liye jeete hain(those live who wish to serve others)." The boy, the film suggested, was destined to serve the nation.

The movie was screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 24, where President Ram Nath Kovind watched it along with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mahesh Sharma, MJ Akbar, Rajyavardhan Rathore, reported The Hindu.

related news

As per a source, the film “captures some aspects of the Prime Minister's childhood indirectly. It does send across a powerful, emotional message within that short span of time”.

The film also showcases references to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev as those who lived for others, said the source.

The movie will be screened at the Balayogi auditorium in Parliament on July 25, before its world premiere on Star Network and Hotstar at the end of this week.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 01:04 pm

tags #Entertainment #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.