Clean energy, bio-energy and digital revolution will govern India’s growth: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaking on November 22 at the 10th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) said three revolutionary shifts - Clean energy, bio-energy, and the digital revolution - will govern India’s growth in the coming decades, and called upon the graduating students to lead in achieving the country's green energy goals.

"Three game-changing revolutions will govern India’s growth in the decades ahead - the Clean Energy Revolution, the Bio-Energy Revolution and the Digital Revolution," Ambani said during his virtual address.

"Together, they will transform lives in ways unimagined. While the clean energy revolution and the bio-energy revolution will produce energy sustainably, the digital revolution will enable us to consume energy efficiently. All three revolutions will together help India and the world save our beautiful planet from the climate crisis," he said.

"Clean energy and bio-energy will transform our lives. And, energy sustainability will enable us to consume resources efficiently. These will protect the world from the climate crisis. There are necessary ingredients that India needs. India should lead in achieving these goals," he added.

With the united efforts and initiatives of Indian business organisations, India may become a global leader in renewable energy, he further said.

"Think green. Green energy movement is being sensitive to mother nature. We have to leave behind healthier planet for the future. Digitisaiton will be force multiplier. Artificial intelligence is an enabler of change," Ambani, who is the President of University Board of Governors at PDEU, added.

Congratulating the students on their graduation, he shared his three mantras. "Think big. Be an audacious dreamer. Own your dream with courage. Realise with bold and disciplined action. It is only this way you make the impossible the possible," he said.

The RIL Chairman speaking on the importance of green energy in the betterment of nation and the world, told the students to take advantage of today’s opportunities that are before them and expressed confidence that they would aim for meeting India's energy goals.

"Amrit kal is auspicious time for any new beginning. India is aiming for economic growth and opportunities. A bright future beckons you. Step out at the opportunity that knocks at your door. You have to ensure India leads," he said.

