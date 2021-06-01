After CBSE, CISCE cancels Class 12 board exams in view of COVID-19

Hours after Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced cancellation of Class 12 Board exam for 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), too, followed suit.

"The exams have been cancelled. The alternative assessment criteria will be announced soon," CISCE Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon told PTI.

The decision by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) came along the lines of the cancellation of the board exams by CBSE, which was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was decided that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

The prime minister asserted that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end. The CICSE had last week asked its affiliated schools to submit data, including average of marks obtained by Class 12 students in Class 11 and during this session.

The board had postponed Class 12 exams which were scheduled from May 4 in light of the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

- With inputs from PTI