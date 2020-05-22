App
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

CISCE board to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams from July 1-14

The exams were postponed in view of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Representative image
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct pending class 10 and 12 examinations from July 1 to 14, it announced on Friday.

The exams were postponed in view of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"While the exams for class 12 students will be held from July 2 to 12, class 10 students will appear for exams from July 1 to 14. It will be mandatory for candidates to carry their sanitiser bottles and wear masks while gloves will be optional," said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE.

The schools have also been asked to ensure candidates' entry and exit in a staggered manner to ensure social distancing norms are followed at examination centres.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 22, 2020 04:18 pm

tags #CISCE #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

