Chipko movement pioneer, Sunderlal Bahuguna dies due to COVID-19

His condition turned critical last night and his death was declared at 12.05 pm by AIIMS Rishikesh Director, Ravikant

Moneycontrol News
May 21, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
Sunderlal Bahuguna pioneered the Chipko movement in the 1970 leading to a 15-year ban on cutting of green trees in 1980.

Environmental activist, Sunderlal Bahuguna passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 due to COVID-19.

94-year old Sundarlal Bahuguna was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh on May 8 after testing positive for COVID-19. His condition turned critical last night and his death was declared at 12.05 pm at the hospital as reported by AIIMS Rishikesh Director, Ravikant.

Bahuguna was one of the best-known activists in India and pioneered the Chipko movement in the 1970s. Meaning ‘to hug’, the Chipko movement began in the Chamoli village of Uttarakhand when reckless deforestation started affecting the lives of the locals. In 1974, women from the village came out in large numbers and hugged trees to protest against lumberjacks who had arrived after the auction of 2,500 trees along the Alakananda river.

Bahuguna appealed to then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi which led to a 15 year ban on the cutting of green trees in 1980. He then went on to protest against the Tehri dam as well using methods like satyagraha and hunger strikes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to twitter to condole the Mr Bahuguna’s death stating that it has been a monumental loss for the nation.
