Chandrababu Naidu served notice again, told to vacate riverfront bungalow over flooding concerns

N Chandrababu Naidu, the chief of Telegu Desam Party (TDP), has been again asked to vacate his riverfront Amravati residence. The bungalow of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, located at Vundavalli, is in danger of getting submerged due to heavy inflow of river water from upstream.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Krishna district administration served a notice to Chandrababu Naidu on September 27 and asked him to move out of his riverfront residence by September 28. Notices were also served to 32 others whose properties are located on the banks of the Krishna River.

Naidu and his family, who have been residing at the riverfront bungalow since 2015, have already left for Hyderabad in the previous week.

The TDP president’s bungalow had been marked for demolition in 2019 over the same safety concerns, stating his residence was built below the maximum flood level of the river. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government has also claimed it to be an illegal construction, the report said.

Ruling party YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy commented on this and tweeted, “Krishna River is in spate due to floods. At least now, you should respect the law of the land and move out of the guest house. In the past, you might have got protection from the courts and tried to stall the government. But floods will not spare you or protect your house from inundation.”

State Relief Commissioner Kanna Babu has said that nearly six lakh cusecs of flood water is likely to overflow and inundate all properties located along the river bank.