MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Centre using ED to subdue opposition: Sharad Pawar

The Union government is also ignoring the farmers who have been protesting against the new farm laws for over a year, the former agriculture minister said.

PTI
September 04, 2021 / 09:17 PM IST
File image

File image

The BJP-led Union government is using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to "subdue" opposition parties across the country, NCP president Sharad Pawar alleged on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said the misuse of the investigation agency was being seen not only in Maharashtra but in other states too.

"Of late the (Union) government seems to be using this agency to subdue the opposition. This is happening not only in Maharashtra, but also in Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and in some southern states too," he said.

The Union government is also ignoring the farmers who have been protesting against the new farm laws for over a year, the former agriculture minister said.

"It has been 14 months since farmers have sat in protest, leaving behind their homes. The government should have taken cognizance of these protesters who have been sitting there for so long, but it is unfortunate that they are being ignored," he said.

Close

Related stories

On the BJP's demand that temples in Maharashtra be thrown open to the public, Pawar said the Centre itself has given instructions to the state government about taking extra precaution in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"The chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) and state government are following the Centre's directive," said Pawar whose party is part of the ruling combine in the state.

He also cleared the air about Swabhimani Shetakari Sanghatana chief Raju Shetti's name being recommended for appointment as a Member of Legislative Council from the governor's quota. "We have kept our word. We have proposed that Shetti's name be included in the list....We are waiting for the governor's decision," Pawar said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Enforcement Directorate #India #Maharashtra #Sharad Pawar
first published: Sep 4, 2021 09:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.