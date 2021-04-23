Centre to provide free food grains for 2 months under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana

Representative image: Pixabay

The Government of India said on April 23 that it will provide free food grains for two months in May and June 2021 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the poor, the Government of India has decided to provide free food grains to 80 crore beneficiaries, on the same pattern as last year’s PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Five kilos of free food grains will be provided to around 80 crore beneficiaries of the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. The Centre will be spending more than Rs 26,000 crore on this initiative.

PM Narendra Modi has stressed that it is important that the poor of the country have nutritional support when the country is facing the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, during the first wave of the pandemic, the Centre had provided free food grains under the PMGKY scheme till November 2020.

The announcement comes at a time India is shattering all records on the coronavirus front, recording over 3.32 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Several parts of the country are observing complete, temporary lockdown, while strict COVID-19 restrictions are currently in place in most of the densely populated states.

India’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,62,63,695 with 24,28,616 active coronavirus cases; the COVID-19 death toll is 1,86,920 with 2,263 new fatalities being added in one day