Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme: 42 crore beneficiaries receive Rs 68.8 crores

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme on March 26 to help the poor affected by the pandemic.

Under the scheme, Rs 1.70 lakh crore worth cash transfers were supposed to be made to the poor, women, and senior citizens. The Government of India also announced free food grains would be provided under the scheme (five kilos per person).

The Centre and the states are constantly monitoring the proper implementation of the scheme, which has benefitted crores of Indians affected by the pandemic outbreak already. Around 42 crore poor people have received financial assistance worth Rs 68,820 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package till September 7.

Of this, Rs 17,891 crore went towards paying the first instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, which has 8.94 crore beneficiaries. Another Rs 10,325 crore was credited to the accounts of 20.65 crore (100 percent) women Jan Dhan account holders as the payment of their first instalments, while another Rs 10,315 crore credited was credited to the accounts of 20.63 crore women Jan Dhan account holders as their second instalment, and yet another sum of Rs 10,312 crore credited as part of the third instalment.

An amount of Rs 2,814.5 crore was disbursed to nearly 2.81 crore senior citizens, widows, and disabled persons in two instalments. Financial assistance worth 4,987.18 crore was provided to 1.82 crore building and construction workers.

Meanwhile, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, 37.52 lakh metric tonne (LMT) of food grains were distributed to 75.04 crore beneficiaries in April, 37.46 LMT distributed to 74.92 crore beneficiaries in May, and 36.62 LMT distributed to 73.24 crore beneficiaries in June. Thereafter, the scheme was extended for another five months till November 2020; since then, 98.31 LMT food grains have been lifted by States and union territories, of which 36.09 LMT food grains have been distributed to 72.18 crore beneficiaries in July, 30.22 LMT food grains distributed to 60.44 crore beneficiaries in August, and1.92 LMT food grains distributed to 3.84 crore beneficiaries in September (so far).

Additionally, under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, a total of 5.43 LMT pulses were distributed to 18.8 crore beneficiaries between April and June. This Scheme was also extended for another five months till November 2020; 4.6 LMT of chana has been dispatched since then.

Under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat scheme, the Centre had announced free supply of food grains and pulses to migrant workers for two months, which benefitted about 2.8 crore migrants. During the distribution period up to August, a total of 2.67 LMT of food grains was distributed to 5.32 crore migrants, which means there was an average of around 2.66 crore beneficiaries of the scheme per month.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), a total of 8.52 crore cylinders have been booked and delivered so far.

Under MNERGA, an increased rate has been notified with effect from April 1. In the current financial year, 195.21 crore person’s man-days of work was generated, while Rs 59,618 crore was released to states to liquidate pending dues of both wage and material. Under the District Mineral Fund (DMF), States have been asked to spend 30 percent of the funds, which amounts to Rs. 3,787 crore and that Rs. 343.66 crore has been spent so far.