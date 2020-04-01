CBSE introduces Applied Mathematics, here's all you need to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced 'Applied Mathematics' as an elective subject aimed at helping Commerce and Humanities students of Senior Secondary Level (Classes 11 & 12) gain knowledge which will hold them in good stead at later stages.

In an official circular released by the education board on April 1, it has informed of its decision to include the subject.

The new subject has been included in the curriculum of Commerce and Arts students keeping in mind the requirements of those who opt for subjects such as Economics, Commerce, and Social Sciences. The circular claims Applied Mathematics will help students develop competencies such as critical thinking, problem-solving, logical reasoning, etc.

The circular states the aim of the move is to “model real-world experiences and problems into mathematical expressions using numerical, algebraic, or graphical representation”.

The decision was taken after the board received several recommendations to make its current syllabus more relevant for the students of Commerce and Arts. The subject, therefore, was crafted in a manner it would help provide the students with a deeper understanding of their curriculum.

Also, the approach of the subject will be practical in nature and students will be expected to learn how to apply Mathematics in multiple disciplines.

Applied Mathematics would be introduced in the academic session 2020-21 to Class 11 students. Meanwhile, Class 12 students who had already opted for Applied Mathematics as a “skill elective subject” will be allowed to switch it to an “academic elective” and appear for it in their board exams.

However, the notification clarifies that all such students will have to follow the syllabus offered by Applied Mathematics as an academic subject. Also, starting from the current Academic Session of 2020-21, it will no longer be available as a skill subject.