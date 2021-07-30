MARKET NEWS

CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE Class 12 result declared

CBSE 12th Result 2021 has been declared on cbseresults.nic.in at 2 pm today.

Moneycontrol News
July 30, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE 12th Result 2021 at 2 pm.  Students can check their CBSE Class 12 result 2021 on the official website of the board – cbseresults.nic.in and many other digital platforms like DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in and the app.

Marks obtained in Class X examination will be the basis for the assessment of students, performance in school examinations in class XI and XII along with practical and performance of school in the last six years.

Also Read: How to check your CBSE Class 12 scores via official website, SMS, and download mark sheet from Digi Locker

UMANG, Digiresults, SMS organiser apps where CBSE will release class 12 results. Through Google Playstore, students can download these apps and check their results.

Documents like CBSE 12th result marksheet, pass certificate, migration certificate etc. will be available at DigiLocker. Students can get their roll numbers using CBSE roll number finder. Students do not know their roll number as this year students have not been issued admit cards as exams were not held.

The Board has not confirmed the date and time of Class 10th result as it is also expected.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CBSE #Class 12 #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jul 30, 2021 10:52 am

