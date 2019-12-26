CAA protests: Army chief Bipin Rawat says leadership does not mean leading people to violence

It is not leadership if leaders guide masses, comprising university and college students, to carry out arson and violence in our cities, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on December 26, while commenting on protests against the Citizenship Amendment) Act (CAA).

Leaders emerge from crowds but are not those who lead people in "inappropriate directions", added the Army chief while addressing a gathering at a health summit in New Delhi.



#WATCH Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat: Leaders are not those who lead ppl in inappropriate direction. As we are witnessing in large number of universities&colleges,students the way they are leading masses&crowds to carry out arson&violence in cities & towns. This is not leadership. pic.twitter.com/iIM6fwntSC

— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019

He said leaders are those who lead people in the right direction.

The Army chief’s statement drew criticism from Opposition leaders including All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s Asaduddin Owaisi and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Owaisi said on Twitter, “Leadership is knowing the limits of one’s office. It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy & preserving the integrity of the institution that you head.”

“I agree General Saheb but also Leaders are not those who allow their followers to indulge in Genocide of Communal Violence. Do you agree with me General Saheb?” Digvijaya Singh said on the social media platform.

(With inputs from PTI)