MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Booze surcharge on cards as MP needs Rs 100 crore for cow upkeep

The (Gau Samvardhan) board needs Rs 160 crore to feed 2.6 lakh cows living in 1,300 cow shelters. But, the budget provided is Rs 60 crore, says report.

November 20, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
People que outside liquor shop in Connaught Place, New Delhi (File Image )

People que outside liquor shop in Connaught Place, New Delhi (File Image )


The BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh may soon impose a surcharge on products such as liquor and some services to raise Rs 100 crore to meet the expenses of running cow shelters in the state.


A senior official of the finance department told Hindustan Times that the decision was taken at a meeting between the Gau Samvardhan Board and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.


JN Kansotiya, Additional Chief Secretary of the animal husbandry department, said the finance and commercial tax departments have been asked to prepare a proposal.


The plan will be finalised and approved by the Gau (cow) cabinet that was formed last year for the welfare and protection of cows, the finance department official said.


“The (Gau Samvardhan) board needs Rs 160 crore to feed 2.6 lakh cows living in 1,300 cow shelters. But, the budget provided is Rs 60 crore,” the report said, quoting a senior officer of the animal husbandry department.


The state government had recently sought donations to fund cow welfare, but it received a lukewarm response. The revenue for cow protection from the Mandi Board had declined due to the new farm laws last year.


Even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced scrapping of the farm laws on Friday, the state government officials did not clarify if the sale and purchase of agricultural produce in designated markets would resume, the report said.

“We can’t impose any additional tax on the products and services which are already covered under GST. We are left with two options — imposing a surcharge on alcohol used for human consumption and petroleum product. As the prices of fuel are already high, we are focusing on imposing a tax on liquor, electricity and services provided by the municipal bodies,” the finance department official was quoted as saying.

Tags: #India #liquor #Madhya Pradesh #Shivraj Singh Chouhan
first published: Nov 20, 2021 01:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.