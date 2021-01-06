Bombay HC pulls up TV channels for airing ad promoting Hanuman Chalisa Yantra

The Bombay High Court on January 5 ruled that action will be taken against TV channels and actors promoting superstitious materials that promise to change the lives of human beings for the better.

As per the Bombay HC order, any TV channel/ company/ person found promoting such superstitious items would be liable to face action for cheating buyers and will also be punished under the provisions of the Black Magic Act.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Maharashtra government has been directed by the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay HC to register offences against four TV channels that were airing an advertisement promoting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa Yantra'.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by a teacher who had objected to advertisements promoting devices that claimed to possess miraculous supernatural powers being telecast on TV channels.

The court said: “Even highly educated persons get attracted to things like mantra-tantra, black magic. Due to this superstitious approach of the rich and poor, educated and uneducated persons, they are being exploited by so-called babas.”

The division bench of Justices MG Sewlikar and TV Nalawade has declared such advertisements illegal and punishable under Section 3 of the Black Magic Act, 2013, and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices.