MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Bombay HC pulls up TV channels for airing ad promoting Hanuman Chalisa Yantra

The Bombay High Court has ruled that all TV channels advertising superstitious material like the ‘Hanuman Chalisa Yantra’ will be liable to face action under Section 3 of the Black Magic Act.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 04:58 PM IST

The Bombay High Court on January 5 ruled that action will be taken against TV channels and actors promoting superstitious materials that promise to change the lives of human beings for the better.

As per the Bombay HC order, any TV channel/ company/ person found promoting such superstitious items would be liable to face action for cheating buyers and will also be punished under the provisions of the Black Magic Act.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Maharashtra government has been directed by the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay HC to register offences against four TV channels that were airing an advertisement promoting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa Yantra'.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by a teacher who had objected to advertisements promoting devices that claimed to possess miraculous supernatural powers being telecast on TV channels.

The court said: “Even highly educated persons get attracted to things like mantra-tantra, black magic. Due to this superstitious approach of the rich and poor, educated and uneducated persons, they are being exploited by so-called babas.”

Close

Related stories

The division bench of Justices MG Sewlikar and TV Nalawade has declared such advertisements illegal and punishable under Section 3 of the Black Magic Act, 2013, and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Black Magic Act #Bombay High Court #Business #Current Affairs #India #teleshopping
first published: Jan 6, 2021 04:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Smart ways to manage your money in 2021

Simply Save | Smart ways to manage your money in 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.