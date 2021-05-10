Boeing to construct 200-bed hospital in Gorakhpur: UP govt

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

US-based aircraft maker Boeing has proposed to construct a 200-bed ICU hospital at Vir Bahadur Singh Sports College in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of the proposed hospital, it said.

The chief minister also inspected the integrated COVID command centre through which work like sending COVID patients to hospitals, providing medical counselling to them in home isolation and distributing medical kits etc., is carried out, the government said.