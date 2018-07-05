App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar schools: From engineers to PhD scholars, over 5 lakh applications for guest teachers' posts

Bihar government is keen on appointing guest teachers to cope with the ongoing shortage of school teachers in government-run and sponsored schools.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Schools run by Bihar government have received as many as five lakh applications for the posts of 4,257 guest teachers. The applicants are engineering graduates mostly Bachelor in Technology (B.Tech) and Master in Technology (M.Tech) degree holders. Few candidates are also PhD degree holders.

A notification was issued last month by Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, RMSA, West Champaran to fill about 4257 guest teacher vacancies to cope with the shortage of teachers in its schools. The process of application was started on May 22, 2018, while June 15, 2018 was declared as the last date to apply for the post. All the candidates who were eligible and interested for the posts were allowed to apply.

Bihar Education Department never expected such a large number of applicants. Government of Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is keen on appointing guest teachers to cope up with the ongoing shortage of school teachers in government-run and sponsored schools.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the maximum age limit fixed by the state government for the said post is 65 years. Vacant posts of guest teachers in higher secondary or intermediate schools in Bihar will be filled up through this recruitment process. A merit list will be put up by the Bihar education department. The list will be on the basis of the application for each district.

related news

Of the total 4,257 posts, 1041 post are vacant for English teachers. The requirement for Physics teachers is 1024, while 791 are for Mathematics teachers. 290 posts are for Botany and Zoology has 137 posts with Chemistry having 974 guest teacher vacancies.

A daily remuneration of Rs 1,000 or a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 maximum will be provided to the guest teachers.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 09:11 pm

tags #Bihar #India #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.