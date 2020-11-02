Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 02, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Bihar towns turned into garbage dumps in Nitish Kumar's regime, says Congress
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Campaigning for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections ended on November 1, setting the stage for polling on November 3 in 94 constituencies spread across 17 districts.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: The state of Bihar is heading for polls in three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly. The first phase of polling was held on October 28 and saw about 55.6 percent voter turnout. The second phase is scheduled for November 3. The counting of votes will be held on November 10. Campaigning for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections ended on November 1. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and its allies, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are aiming to retain power in the state. The ruling coalition is being challenged by the ‘Grand Alliance’, or the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, comprising Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties.
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Nitishji not able to handle Bihar, says Tejashwi Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Nitish Ji is not able to handle Bihar. There're only 77 policemen per lakh population in Bihar & job vacancies have not been filled. We're asking the public to give us a chance, so we can do what CM couldn't achieve in 15 years. His farewell is guaranted: RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav (ANI)
Campaign ends for second phase
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | What can be a bigger crime than your own cops firing on innocent people & shooting Durga bhakts. Nitish Kumar govt has become a form of Mahisasur. Everyone knows that crowd swells up during Durga Puja, so will you shoot at people to control crowd? : LJP President Chirag Paswan (ANI)
Nitishji not able to handle Bihar, says Tejashwi Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Nitish Ji is not able to handle Bihar. There're only 77 policemen per lakh population in Bihar & job vacancies have not been filled. We're asking the public to give us a chance, so we can do what CM couldn't achieve in 15 years. His farewell is guaranted: RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav (ANI)
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | In Nitish's rule, Bihar towns turned into garbage dumps, says Congress
The Congress has alleged that people of Bihar were made to drink contaminated water in Nitish Kumar's regime, and the cities and towns in the state turned into garbage dumps. Congress national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said not only the water has turned impure but also there is corruption in government schemes related to it. Besides, people are forced to live in cities filled with garbage, he claimed. (PTI)
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Campaigning for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections ended last evening, setting the stage for polling on November 3 in 94 constituencies spread across 17 districts. The last day of campaigning witnessed hectic canvassing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing four back-to-back rallies in support of NDA candidates, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is also in the fray in this phase, criss-crossing over a dozen venues. According to the Election Commission, more than 2.85 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,463 candidates -- 1316 male, 146 female and one transgender.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election. Bihar is heading for polls in three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly.
The first phase of polling took place on October 28 and witnessed a 55.6 percent voter turnout, according to the Election Commission. The second phse will happen on November 3 and third one on November 7. The counting of votes will happen on November 10. The election is gathering steam by the day. Stay tuned for the latest updates.