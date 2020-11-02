Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Bihar towns turned into garbage dumps in Nitish Kumar's regime, says Congress

Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election. Bihar is heading for polls in three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly.

The first phase of polling took place on October 28 and witnessed a 55.6 percent voter turnout, according to the Election Commission. The second phse will happen on November 3 and third one on November 7. The counting of votes will happen on November 10. The election is gathering steam by the day. Stay tuned for the latest updates.