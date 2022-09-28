English
    Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav asked to appear before court in IRCTC scam case

    Granting time to Yadav's counsel to file response, Special Judge (CBI) Geetanjali Goel directed personal appearance of the RJD leader on October 18.

    PTI
    September 28, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
    RJD leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. | Representative Image.

    A Delhi court on Wednesday directed Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to personally appear before it on the CBI's plea seeking cancellation of his bail in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.

    Granting time to Yadav's counsel to file response, Special Judge (CBI) Geetanjali Goel directed personal appearance of the RJD leader on October 18.

    Earlier on September 17, the court had issued a notice to Yadav on the application moved by the probe agency and sought his reply.

    The court had in October 2018 granted bail to Yadav after he appeared before it in pursuance to summons issued against him in the matter related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #IRCTC scam case #Tejashwi Yadav
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 12:53 pm
