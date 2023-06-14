Bihar bridge collapse: Patna HC slams laxity of govt, contractor

Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat bridge

The Patna High Court on Wednesday blamed laxity of the Bihar government and the contractor concerned for the collapse of part of the four-lane Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat bridge, being built over the Ganga in Bhagalpur district, on June 4.

The high court directed the state government to submit the action taken report on the issue, while asking the managing director of the firm constructing the bridge to remain present before the court along with his expert team on June 21, when the matter will come up for hearing again.

"This court is shocked at the collapse of constructed part of the bridge on June 4... Last year also, while the construction work was going on, some structure of the bridge had collapsed on April 13," the bench of Justice Purnendu Singh said.

The incident occurred due to the laxity of the state government and the contractor, observed the court.

The bench said it seeks to prevent the misuse of public money and exploitation of natural resources in the interest of the society.

The court directed the contractor SP Singla Construction Pvt Ltd to submit its study report relating to construction work in connection with the Rs 1,710 crore bridge.

"This court finds that the state government has taken the matter of collapsing of the bridge seriously and has also taken action against its authorities and the company. The state government is directed to submit its action taken report on the next date of hearing," it said.

The project started in 2014 and was scheduled to be completed in 2019.