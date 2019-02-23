Bhubaneswar airport to get Rs 900 crore terminal: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Biju Patnaik International Airport at Bhubaneswar will soon get a new Rs 900 crore terminal, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on February 23.

Laying foundation stone for several development works to be undertaken at the airport, Pradhan said the new terminal would increase the capacity and boost flight operations to a great extent.

The terminal would be constructed on the west side of the airport, he said.

The minister said that the gap between the old and new buildings at the airport is being bridged by putting in place a link terminal building which will increase the capacity of the airport substantially.

In addition, more aerobridges and other facilities are also being constructed at the airport for the convenience of the passengers, he said.

Preliminary activities like identifying land for Bhubaneswar's second airport have already begun near Khurda, the minister said.

The proposed airport will reduce congestion at the present airport to a great extent, he said.

Noting that the Veer Surendra Sai Airport was inaugurated at Jharsuguda in west Odisha a few months ago, Pradhan said steps have been taken for regular flight operations to cities like Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad from next month.

Pradhan said that the Centre will provide over Rs 100 crore subsidy per year to ensure flight operations from Jharsuguda and Bhubaneswar to different places under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.