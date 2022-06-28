English
    Bengaluru airport installs emergency oxygen generators

    Bengaluru airport has installed 10 emergency oxygen generators for the benefit of passengers and airport staff, to provide life-saving support during medical emergencies.

    PTI
    June 28, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST
    Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) on June 28 said it has installed 10 emergency oxygen generators for the benefit of passengers and airport staff, to provide life-saving support during medical emergencies.

    "The timely availability of emergency oxygen at the departure and arrival areas could help those experiencing heart attacks, breathlessness, or even fainting," it said in a statement. This 'easy to use' patented product provides 99.7 per cent pure medical grade oxygen for up to 40 minutes, offering sufficient support until the affected person reaches the hospital, the airport said.
    first published: Jun 28, 2022 03:51 pm
