App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2019 02:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bengal to set up detention centres for arrested foreigners

The Mamata Banerjee-led state government has already finalised a piece of land in New Town area, West Bengal Correctional Services Minister Ujjwal Biswas told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The West Bengal government will soon set up two detention centres to house foreign nationals arrested on various criminal charges, and these camps have "absolutely no connection" with the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a state minister said on November 16.

The Mamata Banerjee-led state government has already finalised a piece of land in New Town area, West Bengal Correctional Services Minister Ujjwal Biswas told PTI.

The process of scouting for land in Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district for the second detention centre is also underway, Biswas said.

Close

He said an existing government building in Bongaon could be converted as the second camp to temporarily house the foreign nationals, till the piece of land is identified.

related news

"These detention camps are being constructed adhering to Supreme Court directives, according to which foreign nationals under trial and those convicted should not be kept with local inmates," he said.

"This has absolutely no connection with the NRC. Please don't link it to NRC," the minister added.

Biswas also cited a 2014 directive of the central government, which asked all states to set up at least one detention centre for illegal immigrants and foreign nationals awaiting deportation after completion of their sentence.

Most of these foreign nationals belong to African countries, sources in the correctional department said.

"Till now, the foreign nationals arrested for criminal activities are housed along with local inmates. But, we have observed that this creates problems due to different cultures and languages, and the situation becomes quite difficult for us to handle," Biswas said.

As many as 110 foreign nationals are currently under trial and have been kept with local inmates at different correctional homes in the state, the sources said.

The two detention centres would be able to accommodate around 200 inmates, they said.

The BJP has been demanding the implementation of NRC in Bengal, too, to drive out Bangladeshi Muslims for the sake of the country's internal security.

The proposed NRC implementation in the state has turned into a flashpoint with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vehemently opposing the move. It had created a panic, claiming 11 lives in West Bengal.

The fear among people in the state was trigerred by the omission of about 19.6 lakh names from the final NRC list in Assam.

Assam has six detention centres inside district jails in Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Silchar for persons declared foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunals.

"There will be no Assam-like detention camps in Bengal because there is going to be no NRC in this state," Banerjee had recently said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 16, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #Bengal #detention camps #National Register of Citizens (NRC) #Supreme Court

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.