English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    BEL, IISc ink pact to work together in AI, ML & emerging technologies

    The MoU, inked on the sidelines of the ongoing Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and IISc, Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 16, 2023 / 10:28 PM IST
    Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru (Image: iisc.ac.in)

    Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru (Image: iisc.ac.in)

    Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to work together in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and other emerging technologies.

    The MoU, inked on the sidelines of the ongoing Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and IISc, Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said in a statement.

    The agreement will enable BEL and IISc to develop various products and services wherein AI is embedded and integrated.

    IISc will provide specialised services in AI and ML for BEL to initiate various projects in terms of development of R&D solutions, Algorithms, and training to BEL engineers, among others.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    PTI
    Tags: #Aero India 2023 #Artificial Intelligence #Bharat Electronics #Indian Institute of Science #machine learning
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:27 pm