Beed Election Result 2019 LIVE: NCP candidate Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar leads by 8,521 votes

Beed Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Beed constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Beed is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Beed district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Nationalist Congress Party candidate Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar is in the lead. Trailing behind him is Shiv Sena candidate Jaydattaji Sonajirao Kshirsagar by 8,521 votes.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Beed Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Beed is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra under Beed district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 69.64% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.6% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kshirsager Jaydattji Sonajirao won this seat by a margin of 6132 votes, which was 3.02% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 203021 votes.Kshirsagar Jaydattji Sonajirao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 75917 votes. NCP polled 189358 votes, 57.65% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .