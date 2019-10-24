Beed Election Result 2019 LIVE: NCP candidate Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar leads by 8,521 votes

Beed is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Beed district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Nationalist Congress Party candidate Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar is in the lead. Trailing behind him is Shiv Sena candidate Jaydattaji Sonajirao Kshirsagar by 8,521 votes.

Beed is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra under Beed district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 69.64% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.6% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kshirsager Jaydattji Sonajirao won this seat by a margin of 6132 votes, which was 3.02% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 203021 votes.