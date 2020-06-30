App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ban on 59 Chinese apps not final; government may permit companies to submit clarifications: Report

In a statement, Tiktok India said it will meet government stakeholders to respond and submit clarifications.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The ban on 59 Chinese apps might not be final, and the government might permit the companies to submit clarification, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The "emergency" ban was an interim measure and any delay was unacceptable, sources told the news channel

A committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) might allow the companies a hearing where they can reply and submit clarifications, before sending a recommendation to the MeitY Secretary, the report said.

Also read: 59 Chinese apps banned | Here's why PUBG Mobile and Zoom are not banned in India

The final order can be passed only after MeitY Secretary vets the committee's recommendations, the report said. Until then, the interim ban on the apps will be in effect.

The government on June 29 banned 59 Chinese apps amid rising border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The listed apps "are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," MeitY said in a statement.

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 04:01 pm

