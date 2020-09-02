172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bad-boy-billionaires-sc-dismisses-netflix-plea-against-order-restraining-it-from-using-subrata-roys-name-in-web-series-5788261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 02:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bad Boy Billionaires | SC dismisses Netflix plea against order restraining it from using Subrata Roy's name in web series

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde however granted liberty to Netflix to approach the Patna High Court against the order passed by a lower court at Araria, Bihar.

PTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a Netflix appeal against a Bihar lower court order restraining it from using the name of businessman Subrata Roy in its upcoming web series 'Bad Boy Billionaires'.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde however granted liberty to Netflix to approach the Patna High Court against the order passed by a lower court at Araria, Bihar.

"Dismissed. We are sorry", the bench said while rejecting the appeal.

Close

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Netflix, told the bench that several petitions pertaining to the web series are pending in various high courts and the apex court should transfer these matters to itself.

 

The bench issued notice on the separate petitions filed by Netflix seeking transfer of the matters pending before different high courts.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Sahara India, opposed the Netflix plea and said that the order was passed by a civil judge and an appeal would lie before the district judge and not before the high court or the apex court.

 

The web series, scheduled for release in India on September 2, is promoted by Netflix as: This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up – and ultimately brought down – India's most infamous tycoons.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 02:31 pm

tags #Bad Boy Billionaires #Current Affairs #India #Netflix #Subrata Roy #Supreme Court

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.