you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya verdict: Noida Police takes 2 people into preventive custody for spreading rumours

The district police chief warned that "anyone spreading rumours" which have an adverse impact on law and order "will be immediately arrested".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Image: ANI)
(Image: ANI)

Two people were taken into preventive custody on November 9 for allegedly spreading rumours on the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, police said.

In a unanimous verdict, the court paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

"One of them had called up the police on its emergency number 100 to report planned violence by a community but his claims were found untrue," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna, said.

"The other is an office bearer of a local political outfit and has a history of making comments and remarks that incite communal discord," he told PTI, adding that both of them have been taken into preventive custody.



In one of the most important and anticipated judgments in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

First Published on Nov 9, 2019 02:54 pm

tags #Ayodhya verdict #Noida Police #Supreme Court of India

