English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 20, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE February 20: Akhilesh Yadav, Satish Mahana, SP Singh Baghel, among key players in UP polls; stakes high for multi-cornered fight in Punjab

    Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE February 20: Voting began in all 117 seats in Punjab and 59 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh on February 20. As many as 1,304 candidates are in the fray in the single-phase elections in Punjab, while fates will be sealed for 627 contestants in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh polls.

    Voting for 59 assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh is underway on February 20 in the third phase of the polls. Campaigning for the third phase of the state ended on February 18, with senior leaders of the parties making a final effort to woo voters. As many as 627 candidates

    are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.

    In Uttar Pradesh, elections are being held in seven phases, the third of which are being held today. The fates of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal and his challenger & BJP candidate Union minister SP Singh Baghel will be sealed today.

    Also, everything is set for the multi-cornered Punjab Assembly polls on February 20 with over 2.14 crore voters to decide the fate of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, on 117 seats. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Punjab is currently ruled by the Congress and the BJP is in power in Uttar Pradesh.
    • Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE February 20: Akhilesh Yadav, Satish Mahana, SP Singh Baghel, among key players in UP polls; stakes high for multi-cornered fight in Punjab
      Uttar Pradesh elections: Out of 584 candidates contesting in the second phase, 260 are crorepatis. (Representational)
      Moneycontrol.com
    • February 20, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| UP polls enter Ýadav belt' today. Here's how
      As many as 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts ­– from Bundelkhand to the Avadh region –  will go to polls on February 20. The most keenly watched contest would, however, be Karhal in Mainpuri, where SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election. Read More

    • February 20, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Here's why Jalandhar will be an interesting contest to watch
      Jalandhar, comprising nine Assembly seats, is the biggest city of Doaba – one of the three regions of Punjab – and its political significance lies primarily due its cash-rich Non Resident Indians (NRIs) and Dalit politics. Four of the nine assembly constituencies in the district are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. Read More
       

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 20, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Abhay Ram Yadav-brother of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav casts his vote
      Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Abhay Ram Yadav cast his vote in Saifai today
       

    • February 20, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Charanjit Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bhagwant Mann among key players in Punjab polls
      Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is the Congress's chief ministerial candidate, is contesting from two seats, Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, while Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur and BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju in Amritsar (East). Read More
       

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Charanjit Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bhagwant Mann among key players in Punjab polls Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is the Congress's chief ministerial candidate, is contesting from two seats, Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, while Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur and BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju in Amritsar (East). Read More  
    • February 20, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Congress, BJP have put allegations on us, but people of Punjab know everything: Aam Aadmi Party CM Candidate Bhagwant Mann
      A day after the police case was ordered against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over a controversial video of him targeting the political rivals in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann-the party's CM candidate for Punjab said today that Congress & BJP have come together to put allegations on the party and him, but the people of Punjab know everything. Mann is contesting from Dhuri, Sangrur
       

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 20, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Voting begins in Punjab for 117 seats
      117 assembly constituencies across 23 districts of the state are going to polls today. Over 2.14 crore voters to decide the fate of 1,304 candidates in the state. The top 10 constituencies are set for a close content in the multi-cornered race. Read more

    • February 20, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022| SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal Yadav also in fray today
      Among other prominent faces in the fray in this phase are BJP's Satish Mahana (Maharajpur in Kanpur) and Ramvir Upadhaya (Sadabad in Hathras), and Louise Khurshid, who is contesting on the Congress ticket from Farrukhabad Sadar. Before the campaigning ended for the third phase on Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra undertook a door-to-door march in Kanpur, Kalpi, Jalaun and Hamirpur while BSP chief Mayawati addressed election meetings in Jalaun and Auraiya. Sunday's polling will also seal the fate of the Samajwadi Party chief's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat.

      UP Assembly Elections 2022| SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal Yadav also in fray today Among other prominent faces in the fray in this phase are BJP's Satish Mahana (Maharajpur in Kanpur) and Ramvir Upadhaya (Sadabad in Hathras), and Louise Khurshid, who is contesting on the Congress ticket from Farrukhabad Sadar. Before the campaigning ended for the third phase on Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra undertook a door-to-door march in Kanpur, Kalpi, Jalaun and Hamirpur while BSP chief Mayawati addressed election meetings in Jalaun and Auraiya. Sunday's polling will also seal the fate of the Samajwadi Party chief's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat.
    • February 20, 2022 / 07:46 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting from Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district
      Chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya), Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting the polls from Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district for which voting is being held today

    • February 20, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Congress leader Salman Khurshid and wife Louise Khurshid cast vote
      Congress leader Salman Khurshid and his wife Louise Khurshid - party's candidate from Farrukhabad Sadar, arrive at polling booth in the constituency

    • February 20, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt), and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies. The ruling Congress, which is seeking to retain power, has come under severe attack from its political opponents over various issues, including drug menace and corruption. 

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 20, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| 2.14 crore voters to decide fate of 1,304 candidates in Punjab
      Everything is set for the multi-cornered Punjab Assembly polls with over 2.14 crore voters to decide the fate of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, on 117 seats. Polling will be held from 8 am till 6 pm on February 20.

    • February 20, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Election officials conduct mock poll in Farrukhabad
      Earlier today, election officials conducted a mock poll at polling booth number 295 in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh for the third phase of polls in the state - currently underway.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.