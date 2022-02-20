Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE February 20: Akhilesh Yadav, Satish Mahana, SP Singh Baghel, among key players in UP polls; stakes high for multi-cornered fight in Punjab

Voting for 59 assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh is underway on February 20 in the third phase of the polls. Campaigning for the third phase of the state ended on February 18, with senior leaders of the parties making a final effort to woo voters. As many as 627 candidates

are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.

In Uttar Pradesh, elections are being held in seven phases, the third of which are being held today. The fates of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal and his challenger & BJP candidate Union minister SP Singh Baghel will be sealed today.