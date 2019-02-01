Assam tops in budgetary practices followed by states: Transparency International

The survey is based on 4 parameters which include public disclosure, budgetary process, post budget fiscal management and efforts to make budget more transparent and citizen friendly.
Assam occupied the top slot in the ranking of best practices followed by states in Budget formulation, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, says a survey by Transparency International.
The states which figured lower in the ranking were Meghalaya, Manipur and Punjab.
