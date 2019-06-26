Arvind Kumar appointed new IB chief, Samant Kumar Goel to head RAW

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved their appointments for a fixed two-year tenure, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
Senior IPS officers Arvind Kumar and Samant Kumar Goel were on June 26 appointed chiefs of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) respectively.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved their appointments for a fixed two-year tenure, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.Kumar will take the reins of the internal intelligence agency from Rajiv Jain, while Goel will succeed Anil K Dhasmana at the chief of India's external spy agency.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 04:45 pm