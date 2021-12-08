MARKET NEWS

December 08, 2021 / 02:32 PM IST

Army Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, others injured; Rajnath Singh to brief the Parliament

According to reports, the CDS was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat on board crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the IAF said on December 8. All the injured people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter have been evacuated from the spot of the accident, reported news agency PTI citing official sources.  The local military officers have reached the location. Efforts are on to retrieve
the bodies and check identities, sources told news agency ANI. According to reports, the CDS was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington. he was to give a lecture there at 2.45 pm. There is no immediate information on the condition of Gen Rawat. The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the Parliament about the accident today.
  • December 08, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST

    Army Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief the Parliament

    Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the Parliament about the helicopter crash having Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat and others on board. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has said that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

  • December 08, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST

    Army Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi has sent prayers for the speedy recovery of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and others onboard the chopper that crashed today. "Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper. Prayers for speedy recovery," he has tweeted.

  • December 08, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST

    IAF Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates | Bodies recovered from the site of the crash -- between Coimbatore and Sulur where a military chopper crashed -- have been taken to Military Hospital, Wellington in Tamil Nadu, sources told news agency ANI.

  • December 08, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST

    IAF Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates | Army helicopter with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board crashes in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, inquiry ordered

    An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor having Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 others on board on December 8. A total of 14 people including Bipin Rawat, his wife, Defence Assistant, security commandos and IAF pilots were on board the chopper, reported news agency ANI citing sources.

    Read the full article here

  • December 08, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST

    IAF Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates | The Indian Air Force has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident

  • December 08, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST

    An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor having Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 others on board on December 8. According to various media reports, Bipin Rawat and others have been injured in teh accident.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

