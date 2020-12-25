MARKET NEWS

Andhra Pradesh: Sanitation workers dump garbage outside banks over loan denial

Garbage was dumped in front of four banks, namely, the State Bank of India, the Corporation Bank, the Andhra Bank, and the Syndicate Bank.

Moneycontrol News
December 25, 2020 / 05:54 PM IST
The sanitation workers have alleged that several nationalised banks refuse to give small loans under the Jaganna Thodu and Cheyutha schemes to loan applicants.

Disgruntled sanitation workers from a small town in Andhra Pradesh dumped piles of garbage outside multiple banks on December 24. The incident took place in Vuyyuru Nagar Panchayat, Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh.

These sanitation workers were irked with banks for not giving them loans under the ‘Jagananna Thodu’ scheme, reported India Today. So, they dumped garbage outside four banks, namely, State Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, and Syndicate Bank.

The sanitation workers have alleged that several nationalised banks refused to give small loans under the Jaganna Thodu and Cheyutha schemes to loan applicants.

Commenting on the novel agitation, the municipal commissioner of Vuyyuru Nagar Panchayat said: “Few beneficiaries who failed to get a loan dumped the trash outside banks. Learning about it, our teams removed it.”

The Jagananna Thodu Scheme was launched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy in November 2020. Under the scheme, individuals are eligible to get small loans worth Rs 10,000. It was launched to help street vendors who were battling loss of livelihood in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
TAGS: #Andhra Pradesh #bank loan #Jaganna Thodu scheme #loan application
first published: Dec 25, 2020 05:54 pm

