Andhra Pradesh: Sanitation workers dump garbage outside banks over loan denial

The sanitation workers have alleged that several nationalised banks refuse to give small loans under the Jaganna Thodu and Cheyutha schemes to loan applicants.

Disgruntled sanitation workers from a small town in Andhra Pradesh dumped piles of garbage outside multiple banks on December 24. The incident took place in Vuyyuru Nagar Panchayat, Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh.

These sanitation workers were irked with banks for not giving them loans under the ‘Jagananna Thodu’ scheme, reported India Today. So, they dumped garbage outside four banks, namely, State Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, and Syndicate Bank.

Commenting on the novel agitation, the municipal commissioner of Vuyyuru Nagar Panchayat said: “Few beneficiaries who failed to get a loan dumped the trash outside banks. Learning about it, our teams removed it.”

The Jagananna Thodu Scheme was launched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy in November 2020. Under the scheme, individuals are eligible to get small loans worth Rs 10,000. It was launched to help street vendors who were battling loss of livelihood in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.