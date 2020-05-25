App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Andhra Pradesh High Court orders seizure of plant; directors not to leave country

The court had ordered the company's directors not to leave the country without court's permission and instructed the authorities not to release their surrendered passports without its permission.

PTI
Image: Twitter/@satyaprad1
Image: Twitter/@satyaprad1

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered the seizure of the premises of LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam, where there was a gas leakage, and also barred entry into the plant by all except the committees appointed by the state government.

The court had, in its order on May 22, ordered the company's directors not to leave the country without courts permission and instructed the authorities not to release their surrendered passports without its permission.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Lalitha Kanneganti was hearing a bunch of PILs including seeking justice on its own to the affected people and also shifting the factory from the present location, taking action against the culprits, among other prayers.

Close

The premises of the company shall be completely seized and no one be allowed to enter into the premises, including the directors of the company, the court said.

related news

As many as 12 people, including a minor, were killed when styrene vapours leaked from the LG Polymerss plant on May 7, while several hundred fell ill after inhaling the poisonous chemical at RR Venkatapuram near Visakhapatnam.

We further directed that none of the assets, mobile or immobile, fixtures, machinery and contents shall be allowed to be shifted without the leave of the court," the bench said in its interim order.

As stated before the court, the directors of the company have surrendered their passport and they are in India, however we direct that their passports shall not be released without the leave of the court and they be not allowed to go outside India," the bench said in its order.

The committee, if any appointed, wants to inspect the premises they are at liberty to do so, however they shall put a note on the register maintained at the gate of the company regarding the inspection and while returning another about the act done on the premises should be noted, the court said.

The court sought replies from the State government and Centre before May 26 and posted the matter for further hearing on May 28.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 25, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #High Court #India #Vizag Gas Leak

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Pay cuts become a tool for some companies to avoid layoffs

Coronavirus pandemic | Pay cuts become a tool for some companies to avoid layoffs

South Korean cafe hires robot barista to help with social distancing

South Korean cafe hires robot barista to help with social distancing

Mercedes Benz India offers customised finance options to lure customers back

Mercedes Benz India offers customised finance options to lure customers back

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.