Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 10:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Aircel-Maxis: Delhi court grants time till May 4 to CBI, ED to complete probe

The Enforcement Directorate told Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that Letters Rogatory (LRs) have been sent to four countries and their response were awaited in connection with the case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Delhi court on Thursday granted time till May 4 to the CBI and ED to complete probe in the Aircel-Maxis matter against former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti.

LR is issued by courts on the request of an investigation agency when it wants information from another country.

The court had on January 28 "revived" the Aircel-Maxis cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate against Chidambaram and his son that were earlier adjourned 'sine die'.

The case was adjourned 'sine die' -- without fixing any date for hearing -- on September 5 last year with the court noting that the two probe agencies were seeking "adjournment after adjournment".

The probe agencies were investigating how Karti Chidambaram received clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father was the Union finance minister.

The CBI and the ED had alleged that P Chidambaram, as finance minister during the United Progressive Alliance rule, granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity benefitting certain persons, and received kickbacks.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 10:43 am

