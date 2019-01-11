App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aircel-Maxis case: Protection from arrest to P Chidambaram extended till February 1

Special CBI Judge O P Saini put up the matter for February 1 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told the court that the ongoing probe was about to be completed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A Delhi court on Friday extended till February 1 interim protection from arrest to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis scam.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 02:26 pm

tags #Aircel #Aircel-Maxis case #Current Affairs #India #P Chidambaram

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

